WORLD

Venezuela leader of opposition Maria Machado meets US President Donald Trump in Washington, offers Noble peace prize to him at White House

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won noble peace prize 2025, met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Can Trump become the new owner of Noble Peace Prize 2025?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

Venezuela leader of opposition Maria Machado meets US President Donald Trump in Washington, offers Noble peace prize to him at White House
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won noble peace prize 2025, met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Donald Trump and Maria Machado’s first face-to-face encounter comes after Trump directed a US military operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Following the meet with Trump, Machado while leaving the White House said, "We are counting on President Trump for the freedom of Venezuela". 

Maria Machado offers Noble peace prize 

Maria Machado offered her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the United States president Donald Trump as a ‘gift.’ As per reports, Trump is keeping the Nobel Peace Prize. “It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

As per CNN, Machado left the medal at the White House, and it is currently in the president’s possession. However, the committee that awards it has been clear that it cannot be shared or transferred. “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot,” it said in a post on X.

US captures Venezuela’s President

The US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro few days ago. Following this, Trump said that US is taking control of Venezuela's oil reserves and recruit American companies to invest billions of dollars to refurbish the country's gutted oil industry, CNN had reported. The United States has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at USD 500 million, according to the Donald Trump administration, as reported by the New York-based news outlet Semafor.

(with agency inputs)

