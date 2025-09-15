Venezuela earthquakes death toll crosses 500 as nearly 3,000 injured: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez

Rodriguez on Friday said that the death toll had risen to 589, with 2,980 people were injured. The update comes as rescue operations are underway to bring out people trapped under the rubble during the critical 72-hour window following the earthquake.

The death toll after the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has crossed 500, while over 2,900 people have been injured, the country's acting president Delcy Rodriguez told the state broadcaster VTV. As per a report by CNN, Rodriguez on Friday said that the death toll had risen to 589, with 2,980 people were injured. The update comes as rescue operations are underway to bring out people trapped under the rubble during the critical 72-hour window following the earthquake. CNN reported that the death toll is expected to rise significantly as search teams find more victims.

"We haven't slept a wink in our efforts to save lives," Rodriguez told VTV, as she also praised the arrival of international aid and emergency crews. "We have saved dozens of lives." As per VTV, search and rescue teams are concentrating efforts on the state of La Guaira, which appears to be the most affected area after the back-to-back quakes. It was earlier reported that the government said it had established a stockpile centre of food, water, and medicines for those in need at the foreign ministry in the capital city Caracas.

Humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas. India has also launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela, with two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Friday. In a post on X, Jaishankar said: "Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17S took off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts." The relief mission includes an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance -- including medicines, medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes, designed to provide rapid emergency medical support in disaster situations.