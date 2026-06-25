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Venezuela Earthquake: At least 32 dead, more than 700 injured, toll likely to climb

In Venezuela, rescue crews are still looking for survivors after two earthquakes left 32 dead and more than 700 injured. Officials say the number of casualties will probably increase.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Venezuela Earthquake: At least 32 dead, more than 700 injured, toll likely to climb
Situation in Venezuela after two earthquake strikes; Image source: ANI
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Two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela on Thursday left at least 32 dead and over 700 injured, according to Interim President Delcy Rodriguez via the Associated Press. Meanwhile, rescue teams are searching collapsed buildings for people still trapped.

Officials expect the death toll to rise as emergency crews reach additional impacted areas.

Death toll to rise

Reuters reported that the first quake measured magnitude 7.2 and struck roughly 160 kilometres, or 100 miles, west of Caracas. Under a minute later, a second, more powerful magnitude 7.5 tremor hit, causing major damage in and around the capital.

As per Reuters, the first quake, a magnitude 7.2, hit roughly 160 kilometres, or 100 miles, west of Caracas. A second, more powerful magnitude 7.5 tremor followed less than a minute later, leaving widespread damage in and around the Venezuelan capital.

The US Geological Survey, USGS, warned the disaster could lead to serious humanitarian fallout.

“High casualties and extensive damage are probable, and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said, initially estimating the death toll would most likely range between 10,000 and 100,000.

State of emergency announced

Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and requested financial support from multilateral agencies for relief and recovery work.

Reuters said emergency teams continued working into the night after several buildings fell in Caracas. Distressed families waited near the wreckage for updates on loved ones feared trapped under debris.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated that officials had deployed all available resources to deal with the disaster.

“We have buildings, homes and houses which have collapsed, and we are taking care of things with everything we have available in terms of security, civil assistance," Cabello said on state television.

In Chacao municipality, Mayor Gustavo Duque confirmed that several buildings came down following the quakes.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami alert for Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands after the earthquakes, but cancelled it roughly an hour later.

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