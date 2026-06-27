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Venezuela Earthquake: New 4.9 magnitude tremor follows twin quakes that killed over 900 two days ago

The doublet earthquake hit Venezuela on Thursday. Since then, the death toll from the disaster has climbed to 920, with several thousand still missing.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Venezuela Earthquake: New 4.9 magnitude tremor follows twin quakes that killed over 900 two days ago
Aftermath of earthquake in Venezuela (Photo: ANI)
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Venezuela was hit by another earthquake, measuring 4.9, off its northern coast. The tremor follows two quakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude two days ago that leveled buildings and killed more than 900 people.

Reuters witnesses felt the 4.9 magnitude quake in Caracas and Maracay, according to earthquake monitor EMSC.

Death toll raises to 920 after twin quakes

The doublet earthquake hit Venezuela on Thursday. Since then, the death toll from the disaster has climbed to 920, with several thousand still missing.

Late Friday night, Venezuelan authorities said they would restrict access to La Guaira, the epicenter of the destruction two days earlier, after chaos and traffic started hindering rescue work, the Associated Press reported. Government officials stated that entry would now require official permits but gave few details on who would qualify.

Global rescue effort underway

At the same time, a broader global relief operation was stepped up, with dozens of rescue teams landing in Venezuela on Friday or scheduled to arrive shortly.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Piggott on Friday (local time) said that the US is on the ground in Venezuela to help with search and rescue efforts and to deliver humanitarian and medical supplies.

The US Embassy in Caracas announced, "The first air shipment of equipment has arrived to support the two specialized U.S. search and rescue teams, which are arriving in Venezuela to join ground operations as soon as possible. With nearly 80 experts per team--firefighters, doctors, structural engineers--12 canines trained for detection in rubble, these groups bring advanced capabilities to locate survivors and assist in complex emergencies. Their personnel and specialized equipment are being positioned to head to the hardest-hit areas and begin operations when conditions allow."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo held a telephonic conversation with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquakes.

In a post on X, she said, "Today I had a phone call with the interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to whom I expressed condolences for the victims of the earthquakes and reaffirmed our support for the Venezuelan people. Mexico is already deploying humanitarian aid in the affected areas; we are attentive to additional needs. In difficult times, our nation stands in solidarity with brother countries."

The UN said in a post on X, "An estimated 3.9 million children live in areas affected by the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday. UNICEF is on the ground, supporting national efforts to meet the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families."

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