Venezuela Earthquake: 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude tremors hit west of Caracas; heavy casualties feared; Video

The US Geological Survey (USGS) initially estimated fatalities could range between 10,000 and 100,000. However, authorities have not yet released official figures on casualties or injuries.

A powerful twin earthquake jolted west of Venezuela's capital on Wednesday afternoon, damaging buildings in Caracas and potentially causing heavy casualties across the South American country. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), as reported by Reuters. The preliminary modelling suggests a potentially high death toll, possibly in the thousands.

Venezuela Earthquake: High death toll feared

According to CNN reports, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake could be felt in several states, adding that the Altamira neighbourhood in Caracas had "alarming situations" with collapsed homes and buildings. Emergency services, including firefighters and police, have been fully mobilised to respond to collapsed buildings and damaged homes, he said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) initially estimated fatalities could range between 10,000 and 100,000. However, authorities have not yet released official figures on casualties or injuries.

Several pieces of footage from Caracas showed widespread destruction and people running to save their lives, and many such incidents occurred when the earthquake hit Venezuela. Social media videos also appeared to show significant damage at Venezuela's main airport, while residents reported collapsed buildings in the coastal city of La Guaira. However, these reports and videos could not be independently verified.

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Earthquakes in Venezuela

Venezuela is prone to earthquakes due to its location along the boundary of the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates. Past quakes include the 2018 Yaguaraparo earthquake (magnitude 7.3), which caused limited damage and few casualties; the 1997 Cariaco earthquake (magnitude 6.7), which led to the deaths of 70 people; and the devastating 1967 Caracas earthquake (magnitude 6.6), which left over 240 dead and thousands injured. Most recently, in September 2026, a strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).