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Venezuela Earthquake: 235 killed in twin quakes, over 1500 injured, rescue operation underway

Two strong quakes — measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude — struck Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday, collapsing buildings and causing heavy casualties nationwide, particularly in Caracas and La Guaira.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 08:30 AM IST

Venezuela Earthquake: 235 killed in twin quakes, over 1500 injured, rescue operation underway
Venezuela Earthquake; Image source: ANI
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Venezuela’s health ministry said Thursday that the death toll from the twin earthquakes has climbed to 235, with tens of thousands still reported missing.

As search and rescue teams continued working in damaged buildings, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said the number of dead had increased from 188, while more than 1,500 people were injured, according to AFP.

Twin quakes hit Venezuela

Two strong quakes — measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude — struck Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday, collapsing buildings and causing heavy casualties nationwide, particularly in Caracas and La Guaira.

These tremors rank among the strongest earthquakes Venezuela has seen in over a century. Aid offers came from several countries, including the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Panama, and Ecuador.

The tremors hit the area around Caracas, forcing building evacuations in several cities as people rushed to find safety. Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas, the country’s main airport, was shut down due to the damage.

Venezuela Earthquake: Schools to remain close

Schools will remain closed for several days. The Ministry of Education said some school buildings will be converted into shelters and donation centers.

Global rescue effort underway for Venezuela

Rescue operations proceeded slowly, with bodies still seen trapped under rubble hours after the quakes. For some of the injured and trapped, time was running out.

Countries worldwide pledged support. Switzerland, Spain, France, Portugal, and Mexico were among those dispatching specialists and rescue crews to Venezuela.

The US said it was sending two warships, transport aircraft, and helicopters, and mobilizing $150 million in assistance.

The United States has been deeply involved in oil-rich Venezuela after American forces ousted and arrested President Nicolas Maduro in January.

China, India, Brazil, and even war-affected Iran offered assistance, while Pope Leo XIV sent an initial 100,000 euros in aid to the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply saddened" by the disaster, and the global body pledged to support Venezuela.

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