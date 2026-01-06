FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far

Gunfire was reported near Venezuela’s presidential palace in Caracas amid rising tensions, hours after Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president following Nicolás Maduro’s capture and court appearance in the United States.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 07:58 AM IST

Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far
Reports of gunfire and violent confrontations near Venezuela’s Miraflores presidential palace on Monday sent shockwaves through Caracas, as the country grappled with mounting political uncertainty. Local media said clashes broke out close to the seat of power, although government officials later claimed the situation had been brought under control. Despite these assurances, security concerns spread rapidly across the capital.

According to the AFP news agency, unidentified drones were seen flying over the palace complex on Monday evening. Security personnel reportedly responded by opening fire, though authorities did not immediately confirm the origin or purpose of the drones.

Political Transition Follows Maduro’s Removal

The unrest came shortly after Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president. Her appointment followed the removal of long-time leader Nicolás Maduro, who was brought to the United States after a weekend operation conducted by American forces.

Maduro appeared in a New York federal court on Monday to face multiple drug-related charges. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, are accused by US prosecutors of involvement in a narco-terrorism conspiracy linked to cocaine trafficking. Both pleaded not guilty during their initial court appearance.

Dramatic US Operation Draws Global Attention

Maduro’s capture followed a high-risk overnight operation on Saturday, during which US forces extracted him and his wife from a military residence in Caracas. Venezuelan officials loyal to Maduro condemned the move, labelling it an act of foreign aggression.

The operation marked the culmination of months of covert planning and diplomatic pressure under the Trump administration. Analysts have described it as the most decisive US intervention aimed at political change in Latin America in decades.

Court Proceedings and Public Reaction

Speaking through an interpreter in court, Maduro declared his innocence, insisting he remained Venezuela’s legitimate president. The judge scheduled the next hearing for March 17.

Outside the courthouse, small groups of demonstrators gathered, reflecting deep divisions among Venezuelans. Supporters and opponents of Maduro exchanged slogans, highlighting the polarised response to his arrest.

Power Struggle Continues in Caracas

Back in Venezuela, interim president Delcy Rodríguez pledged support for Maduro but stopped short of outlining any strategy to counter US actions. Meanwhile, her brother Jorge Rodríguez, who was reappointed head of the pro-Maduro National Assembly, vowed to pursue all political and legal avenues to restore Maduro to power.

It remains unclear whether the clashes near the presidential palace were directly linked to the unfolding political crisis, but the events underscore the fragile state of stability in the oil-rich South American nation.

