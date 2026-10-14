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Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer, undergoes surgery

71-year-old Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after successful 90-minute surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove lower lobe of right lung; to remain in hospital for a week.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 08:47 AM IST

Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer, undergoes surgery
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Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after doctors removed part of his right lung. The 71-year-old pontiff had a 90-minute operation at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday. The Vatican said the surgery was successful and he is recovering.

Operation was successful

The Vatican announced that the Pope underwent surgery to remove the entire lower lobe of his right lung to ensure complete removal of all affected tissue. The Vatican bulletin said, "The operation was successful and there were no complications." The Pope woke up normally after surgery and was shifted to his room after a short observation. It is anticipated that he will remain in the hospital for approximately one week. To give him time to relax, his public calendar has been cleared until October 20.

Cancer detected in early stage

The lung growth detected during routine medical checks was identified as lung adenocarcinoma following surgery. The Vatican reported that the cancer was at an early stage and contained, with the Pope showing no prior symptoms. Further tests are underway to assess if the cancer has spread to other areas. While small lung growths, or pulmonary nodules, are common and not always cancerous, the testing confirmed cancer in this case.

Also read: Will INDIA bloc bring impeachment motion in Parliament to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Pope had announced surgery on Sunday

Pope Leo XIV himself announced the operation on Sunday. He was speaking to people from the balcony of St Peter’s Square after the Angelus prayer.He said doctors found a nodule in his lung and advised surgery to remove it. Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo, who met the Pope on Monday, said the Pope was feeling well.He decided to have the surgery quickly because he has a trip to Latin America planned in early November.

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