Uzbekistan invites PM Modi, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, other leaders for connectivity summit

Invite to India was extended during Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov's New Delhi visit in late February.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Apr 08, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

Uzbekistan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other leaders in Central Asia for an international connectivity summit from July 15 to 16 in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

The International conference named "Central Asia and South Asia regional connectivity: Challenges and opportunities" is being organised which is the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The summit will have three common themes of discussion -- Economic, Cultural, security -- connectivity and aims to refresh historical ties.  Leadership and representatives of Russia, Iran, China, the US, and the EU will be invited to the summit.

Invite to India was extended during Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov's New Delhi visit in late February. Kamilov has already visited the capitals of the other 4 central Asian countries to extend the invite. In March, Kamilov had visited Islamabad to hand over the invite.

The summit will see a gathering of leaders from South and Central Asia and aims to increase connectivity between the 2 regions. This is the first such initiative of this kind and comes from Uzbekistan which is a doubly landlocked country. Uzbekistan, along with Liechtenstein are the only 2 doubly landlocked countries in the world.

Uzbekistan has been keen on using the India-built Chabahar port in Iran. Both countries formed the group with Iran for increasing engagement on the port. Afghanistan will be invited for the next meet of the grouping. During the December virtual summit between Indian PM Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the latter announced the intention to join International North-South Transport Corridor that connects Mumbai to Moscow.

Uzbekistan is the only central Asian country with which India has held a virtual summit so far. In strategic space and defense, both sides are increase engagement. India and Uzbekistan are holding military exercises Dustlik-2 from March 9 to 21 at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. On Afghanistan as well, both sides hold regular exchanges.

With other countries in the region, Afghanistan is increasing engagement on connectivity, especially with air corridors and the Chabahar port project backed by New Delhi. A trans-Afghan railway is being planned, with Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan being part of it.

