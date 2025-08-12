US President Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi days after announcing 50 percent tariff, says, 'You can't kick India...'

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil had delivered a "big blow" to Moscow, saying, "No one would have been so tough and I haven't stopped there."

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil had delivered a "big blow" to Moscow, saying, "No one would have been so tough and I haven't stopped there." Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump added, "[It] doesn't help when the president of the United States tells their largest or second-largest oil buyer that we're putting a 50% tariff on you if you buy oil from Russia."

The comments come just days before Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.He said Russia has been "heavily impacted" by global pressure, including US trade actions on multiple countries. However, Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and Middle East analyst, told ANI that Washington's tensions with New Delhi over Russian oil purchases were not entirely counterproductive.He noted that the US itself continues to buy certain strategic materials from Russia, and described the ongoing friction as a "stress test" that could eventually strengthen bilateral ties.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who defended India's decision to purchase Russian oil, citing it as a necessary measure to safeguard the nation's economic security and strategic interests. "PM Narendra Modi standing up for India's rights is going to be an episode that historians remember where the US truly learnt that you can't kick India around. Once this episode passes, India-US relations will improve significantly," Rubin said.L

ast week, the White House announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, taking the total tariff on India to 50%. The move, Trump said, was in response to India's continued purchases of Russian oil. The additional tariffs will take effect on August 27. However, India remains undeterred. Brushing off what it calls a "reckless tariff tirade", New Delhi continues to stand by its trade relations with Moscow. At the same time, India is accusing the US of "double standards".Despite its tough stance, the US itself continues to import Russian chemicals and fertilisers.

In a surprising twist -- on August 6th -- President Donald Trump claimed he had "no knowledge" that the US was still importing such products from Russia. That comment came just after India alleged that the United States continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry -- along with fertilisers and other chemicals -- all from Russia.

A day later, on August 7th, a senior US administration official confirmed that Russian chemical imports were indeed still entering the American market. But the official dismissed comparisons, stating that India imports billions of dollars' worth of Russian goods, while US imports remain "modest."T

he same official went further, accusing India of "intentionally taking advantage" of the ongoing war in Ukraine.Following Trump's announcement of a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods linked to trade with Russia, New Delhi issued a swift and pointed response. India's Ministry of External Affairs called the U. move "extremely unfortunate." In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests." New Delhi has also labelled the US tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

