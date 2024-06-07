Twitter
World

'Utterly unjustified': Amid China's protest, Taiwan defends 'cordial exchange' with PM Modi

The Chinese Embassy in India reiterated that Taiwan is an 'inalienable part' of the territory of China

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

'Utterly unjustified': Amid China's protest, Taiwan defends 'cordial exchange' with PM Modi
Image source: ANI/Reuters
In a sharp response to China's protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to Taiwan President Lai Ching Te's congratulatory message, Taipei said on Friday that Beijing's actions are "utterly unjustified." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan in its statement also said that the island remains dedicated to "building partnerships" with India.

"China's outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified. Threats & intimidation never foster friendships," Taiwan MOFA said in a post on X.

"Taiwan remains dedicated to building partnerships with #India underpinned by mutual benefit & shared values," it said.

The Chinese Embassy in India on Thursday reiterated that Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of the territory of China.

The embassy's spokesperson further emphasised that the one-China is a universally recognised norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community.

"There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community," the spokesperson added.

Moreover, it also stressed that India is supposed to recognise and resist the Taiwan authorities's political calculations on the one-China policy.

"India has diplomatic relations with China and knows China's position well. On the one-China principle, India has made serious political commitments and is supposed to recognize, be alarmed about and resist the Taiwan authorities' political calculations," the spokesperson added.

After results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te congratulated him on his third consecutive victory in the general elections and said he looks forward to expanding the "fast-growing" ties between the two nations.

He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the IndoPacific," President Lai posted on X.

The India-Taiwan economic partnership has grown significantly in recent years. Taiwan has considered India as a critical partner under its 'New Southbound Policy', and both countries have also signed a migration agreement to allow Indian workers to be employed in Taiwanese industries.

Lai Ching-te, in a stern warning to China, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim. China has also intensified military drills after Lai was sworn in as the president of the island nation, raising tensions in the region.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

