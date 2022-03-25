Utah’s Great Salt Lake divides into bright blue and pink colours – Know real reason behind it

The mysterious beauty of nature is far beyond human comprehension. These visuals from Utah’s Great Salt Lake perfectly exemplify this. The beautiful pictures show the lake divided into two separate colours.

The mesmerising pictures of the Great Salt Lake are now doing rounds on the internet as people are in awe of nature’s beauty dividing the lake into bright blue and pink colours. Separated by a railway line, the pictures show a beautiful phenomenon.

Here, we will tell you what the reason behind this is.

As shared by several Twitter users, the different colours of the Great Salt Lake are due to varied levels of salinity in the water. Based on a Twitter post, “This is Utah's Great Salt Lake. Parts of this lake up to 10 times saltier than the ocean. Split into two by a rail causeway, different levels of salinity on either side produced a striking visual. The north side is completely cut off. The algae Dunaliella salina and the bacterial species Halobacterium thrive in this highly concentrated environment, giving the water a pink hue. Whereas south of the causeway, the watercolor is dominated by green algae such as Dunaliella viridis”.

This is Utah's Great Salt Lake



Parts of this lake up to 10 times saltier than the ocean



Split into two by a rail causeway, different levels of salinity on either side produced a striking visual 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8MwcUuC9uy — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 22, 2022

According to an international media outlet, the colour disparity can be seen from levels miles above the ground in US. The northern part of the lake has a higher salinity than its southern part.

The media outlet also shares details about how environmental degradation is impacting the Great Salt Lake. Due to water diversions and the region’s historic drought, the lake has sunk to its lowest level in history.

Clearly, climate change is impacting the lake like never before. What is being seen as a beautiful visual is actually unveiling the harm that climate change is doing to nature.

Also, READ: Mariupol cites witnesses suggesting 300 may have been killed in theatre bombing