FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission, 608 days in space

US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing

Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

Viral video: Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, actress looks uncomfortable, netizens brutally troll actor: 'Shaadi ke baad acha nahi lagta'

US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy, baby boy due in July, couple says, 'Our family is growing'

Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi’s ‘no escape’ threat to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid protests, says’ ‘hands stained with blood…’

Haryana: Karnal toll plaza to become barrier-free with new MLFF system, here's all you need to know

‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP

‘Culture of greed and disrespect’: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta’s tragic death, WATCH video

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in offi

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab

MSVPG box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline

What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'

What is future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Trump aide says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

HomeWorld

WORLD

Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

US Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, announced on Tuesday that Usha, is pregnant with baby boy due in July. The Vances announced the pregnancy on their social media, saying ‘Our family is growing.’

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, announced on Tuesday that Usha, is pregnant with their fourth child, a boy, in July. The Vances announced the pregnancy on their social media, saying ‘Our family is growing.’

They wrote, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.” They added, “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

How many children does JD Vance and Usha Vance have?

JD Vance and Usha Vance met in 2010, while they were studying at Yale Law School, and married in 2014. The couple JD Vance, 41, and his wife Usha, have three young children. They have two boys Ewan, Vivek and one girl Mirabel. Their first child Evan, 8, was born in 2017. Vance and Usha's second child, son Vivek, was born in February 2020. They welcomed their third child, daughter Mirabel Rose Vance, 4, in December 2021.

First second lady to have a child born while his husband in office

Usha Vance will become the first ‘Second Lady’ to have children, while her husband is serving in the Vice President’s office. However, two ‘First ladies’ have given birth during their husbands’ White House term.

  • Frances Cleveland, wife of former president Grover Cleveland and the youngest first lady in history at 21 years of age, gave birth to daughter Esther in 1893. Esther was the Cleveland’s second child. 
  • Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of John F Kennedy, gave birth to their third child, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, in 1963.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission, 608 days in space
Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission
US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing
US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' i
Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?
Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in offi
Viral video: Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, actress looks uncomfortable, netizens brutally troll actor: 'Shaadi ke baad acha nahi lagta'
Viral video: Jackie kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, netizens brutally troll actor
US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy, baby boy due in July, couple says, 'Our family is growing'
US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement