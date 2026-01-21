Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission, 608 days in space
WORLD
US Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, announced on Tuesday that Usha, is pregnant with their fourth child, a boy, in July. The Vances announced the pregnancy on their social media, saying ‘Our family is growing.’
They wrote, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.” They added, “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”
JD Vance and Usha Vance met in 2010, while they were studying at Yale Law School, and married in 2014. The couple JD Vance, 41, and his wife Usha, have three young children. They have two boys Ewan, Vivek and one girl Mirabel. Their first child Evan, 8, was born in 2017. Vance and Usha's second child, son Vivek, was born in February 2020. They welcomed their third child, daughter Mirabel Rose Vance, 4, in December 2021.
Usha Vance will become the first ‘Second Lady’ to have children, while her husband is serving in the Vice President’s office. However, two ‘First ladies’ have given birth during their husbands’ White House term.