Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

US Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, announced on Tuesday that Usha, is pregnant with their fourth child, a boy, in July. The Vances announced the pregnancy on their social media, saying ‘Our family is growing.’

They wrote, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.” They added, “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

How many children does JD Vance and Usha Vance have?

JD Vance and Usha Vance met in 2010, while they were studying at Yale Law School, and married in 2014. The couple JD Vance, 41, and his wife Usha, have three young children. They have two boys Ewan, Vivek and one girl Mirabel. Their first child Evan, 8, was born in 2017. Vance and Usha's second child, son Vivek, was born in February 2020. They welcomed their third child, daughter Mirabel Rose Vance, 4, in December 2021.

First second lady to have a child born while his husband in office

Usha Vance will become the first ‘Second Lady’ to have children, while her husband is serving in the Vice President’s office. However, two ‘First ladies’ have given birth during their husbands’ White House term.