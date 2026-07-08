USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10: What applicants need to know

USCIS will now make signatures mandatory for requesting immigration benefit including H‑1B visa petitions and Green Card applications. The rules will be applicable from July 10.

After the amendment of rules by the Department of Homeland Security, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will now make signatures mandatory for requesting immigration benefit including H‑1B visa petitions and Green Card applications. The rules will be applicable from July 10.

According to the new policy, only physical or properly reproduced signatures will be accepted. Any filing with copy-pasted, auto-generated, or unauthorised signatures will be rejected or denied, even if it initially passes the intake review.

“In order to maintain the integrity of the immigration benefit system and validate the identity of benefit requestors, USCIS rejects any benefit request with an improper signature and returns it to the requestor. USCIS does not provide an opportunity to correct (or cure) a deficient signature. The benefit requestor, however, may resubmit the benefit request with a valid signature. As long as all other filing requirements are met, including payment of the required fee, USCIS may accept the resubmitted benefit request,” said USCIS in a statement.

According to the USCIS guidance, the following are considered valid:

-Handwritten wet‑ink signatures.

-Scanned, faxed, or photocopied versions of original signatures.

-Specific electronic signatures, however only when USCIS clearly authorizes them for online filings.

Signatures thar are considered invalid are: Typed names, digital signature generators, signature stamps, auto‑pens, or signatures made by attorneys or representatives (except in limited cases such as minors or incapacitated adults).

Dos for applicants

Always sign by hand before submitting forms.

Scan or photocopy the signed document if filing electronically.

Check all signature fields to ensure completion.

Keep original signed copies for compliance records.

Follow USCIS instructions for each form type carefully.

Don’ts for applicants