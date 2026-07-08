FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10: What applicants need to know

USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10

US Iran War: Iran Warns All US Bases Are 'Legitimate Targets' | US Launches Fresh Strikes

US Iran War: Iran Warns All US Bases Are 'Legitimate Targets' | US Launches Fresh Strikes

KL Rahul back in T20Is? Former India star makes strong case after consecutive England defeats

KL Rahul back in T20Is? Former India star makes strong case after ENG setbacks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10: What applicants need to know

USCIS will now make signatures mandatory for requesting immigration benefit including H‑1B visa petitions and Green Card applications. The rules will be applicable from July 10.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10: What applicants need to know
USCIS will now make signatures mandatory for requesting immigration benefit (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the amendment of rules by the Department of Homeland Security, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will now make signatures mandatory for requesting immigration benefit including H‑1B visa petitions and Green Card applications. The rules will be applicable from July 10. 

According to the new policy, only physical or properly reproduced signatures will be accepted. Any filing with copy-pasted, auto-generated, or unauthorised signatures will be rejected or denied, even if it initially passes the intake review.

“In order to maintain the integrity of the immigration benefit system and validate the identity of benefit requestors, USCIS rejects any benefit request with an improper signature and returns it to the requestor. USCIS does not provide an opportunity to correct (or cure) a deficient signature. The benefit requestor, however, may resubmit the benefit request with a valid signature. As long as all other filing requirements are met, including payment of the required fee, USCIS may accept the resubmitted benefit request,” said USCIS in a statement.

According to the USCIS guidance, the following are considered valid:

-Handwritten wet‑ink signatures.
-Scanned, faxed, or photocopied versions of original signatures.
-Specific electronic signatures, however only when USCIS clearly authorizes them for online filings.

Signatures thar are considered invalid are: Typed names, digital signature generators, signature stamps, auto‑pens, or signatures made by attorneys or representatives (except in limited cases such as minors or incapacitated adults).

Dos for applicants

  • Always sign by hand before submitting forms.
  • Scan or photocopy the signed document if filing electronically.
  • Check all signature fields to ensure completion.
  • Keep original signed copies for compliance records.
  • Follow USCIS instructions for each form type carefully.

Don’ts for applicants

  • Do not use typed names or digital tools to generate signatures.
  • Do not allow attorneys or agents to sign on your behalf unless legally permitted.
  • Do not rely on signature stamps or auto‑pens.
  • Do not submit software‑generated signatures unless USCIS has authorized them.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10: What applicants need to know
USCIS updates H-1B Visa, Green Card filing rules from July 10
Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, thanks Jay Shah and unveils Rajkummar Rao-starrer biopic poster
Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, thanks Jay Shah
KL Rahul back in T20Is? Former India star makes strong case after consecutive England defeats
KL Rahul back in T20Is? Former India star makes strong case after ENG setbacks
Gaurav Khanna to enter Lock Upp 2 after Akanksha Chamola confirms their divorce, shares she is bisexual?
Gaurav Khanna to enter Lock Upp 2 after Akanksha Chamola confirms their divorce?
'Paid campaigns': Nitin Gadkari hits back at E20 critics, rejects claims ethanol damages vehicles
Nitin Gadkari hits back at E20 critics, rejects claims of vehicle damage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement