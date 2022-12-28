Search icon
US winter storm: 22-year-old woman frozen to death after being stuck in car for 18 hrs

US winter storm: So far, 50 people have lost their lives due to the extreme weather across the US.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

US winter storm: 22-year-old woman frozen to death after being stuck in car for 18 hrs
US: 22-year-old woman frozen to death after being stuck in car for 18 hrs during blizzard (Photo: Facebook/JuicyBichy Brown)

Amid a strong winter storm in parts of the US, a 22-year-old woman was frozen to death after being stuck in her car for 18 hours. She was driving home from work on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow in Buffalo, New York. 

The woman, a nurse, has been identified as Andel Taylor. Before her death, she sent a video to her family from the car showing the blizzard blowing around her.

So far, 50 people have lost their lives due to the extreme weather across the United States. Videos and photos posted by social media users show vehicles completely covered under a thick layer of snow. 

According to reports, Taylor's mother said her daughter had planned to sleep in her car till the storm gets over and then walk home. However, she was found dead inside her car.

"I feel like everybody that tried to get to her got stuck," Tomeshia Brown, Taylor's sister, told local WSOC-TV.  "Fire department, police, everybody got stuck. Why didn't they have chains on their tires? This is a state that is known for snow," she said.

Her cause of death is not known yet, but Taylor's mother believes she died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

