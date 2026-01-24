FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Bangladesh? PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi responds

India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi power India to 7-wicket win; top Group B

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

US Winter Storm rattles operations, Air India cancels New York, Newark, issues travel advisory

In view of the severe winter for the US East Coast, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26. The airline cited safety concerns for passengers and crew, stating that the storm will significantly impact flight operations from early Sunday morning to Monday. Affected passengers can reach out to Air India's 24x7 call centre for assistance with rebooking or other travel arrangements.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 09:03 PM IST

US Winter Storm rattles operations, Air India cancels New York, Newark, issues travel advisory
Air India advisory for New York and Newark passengers

 In a post on X, Air India said, "A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January. Our dedicated teams will extend all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on these dates. For more information related to this, please connect with our 24x7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com."

US winter storm

The National Weather Service of the US warned people to take the storm seriously. According to the National Weather Service, moderate to major impacts are expected across the Central US and into the Northeast from Saturday through the weekend. It advised against travelling due to the weather conditions, saying, "Hazardous to impossible driving conditions are expected. Avoid travel if at all possible. Widespread closures and disruption to infrastructure may also occur."

According to CNN, two-thirds of the US population is facing a monster winter storm and extreme cold. The storm's snow and ice will stretch over 2,000 miles from Texas to New England as it moves east through the weekend. This would result in crippling ice accumulations affecting power lines, with hundreds of thousands may lose power, some for days.

Thousands of flights have already been cancelled ahead of the storm, with travel on roads across the storm's footprint said to be difficult to impossible. It reported that at least 15 states have declared a state of emergency to mobilise resources for responding and preparing for the storm as of Friday afternoon. These include Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New York, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey and Kansas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration covering 134 counties to mobilise resources. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also declared a state of emergency for the nation's capital on Friday. As per CNN, more than half of all Americans will experience subzero wind chills in the next week.

Ahead of the historic winter storm that would affect most of the United States over the weekend, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the administration is coordinating with state and local officials, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ready to respond.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

