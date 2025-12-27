US winter storm: Over 1800 flights grounded as severe weather disrupts peak holiday travel, National Weather Service issues warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm warnings for over 23 million people, with the storm's “impactful" core hitting New York City and southern New England on Friday evening.

A major post-Christmas winter storm has wrought havoc on travel plans in the Northeastern United States, forcing airlines to cancel or delay thousands of flights during one of the year's busiest weekends. The region is bracing for its most significant snowfall in nearly four years, with major transportation hubs in the New York Tri-State area bearing the brunt of the disruption. As of Saturday morning, over 1,800 flights across the United States have been cancelled, with more than 22,000 delays reported nationwide.

The disruption has been most acute at New York's primary international gateways—John F. Kennedy (JFK), Newark Liberty (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA)—where more than 800 flights were scrapped in a single 24-hour period.

Airlines struggle to cope with cancellations

Other major airports, including Philadelphia, Detroit, and Boston Logan, have also reported significant operational strain due to the fast-moving system. JetBlue, Delta, and United Airlines have been among the hardest-hit carriers, with many issuing travel alerts and fee waivers to allow passengers to rebook.

The timing is particularly challenging, as an estimated 8 million Americans were projected to travel by air during this holiday window, following a record-breaking domestic travel surge on December 19.

National Weather Service (NWS) issues warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm warnings for over 23 million people, with the storm's “impactful" core hitting New York City and southern New England on Friday evening. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres (4 to 8 inches) of snow are expected in the New York metropolitan area, with higher elevations in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills potentially seeing up to 30 centimetres (12 inches).

The storm is compounded by a clash of air masses; as cold air filters south from Canada, the snow is expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain in areas between Philadelphia and New York. This has created treacherous conditions not only for aviation but also for the 109 million motorists on the roads, leading to commercial vehicle restrictions on several interstate highways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Emergency measures in place

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency to ensure that local agencies have the necessary resources to manage the fallout. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams activated the city's Winter Weather Emergency Plan, with sanitation crews pretreating roads and hundreds of ploughs stationed across the five boroughs.

While the snowfall is expected to taper off by midday Saturday, officials have warned that plunging temperatures will lead to lingering icy patches through Sunday, potentially extending travel delays well into the start of the final week of 2025.

New York issues travel advisory

New York City issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm as cold temperatures limit snowmelt, increasing the risk of slippery and hazardous road conditions, Bloomberg reported.

“Road conditions will be treacherous for those travelling back from the holiday,” the weather service said. While winter weather can lead to soaring demand for electricity — crimping power supplies — so far, grids aren’t showing signs of stress.

Still, the colder temperatures are helping to lift prices for US natural gas, used as a fuel for home heating. Futures rose as much as 3.3% on Friday. Other parts of the country are also seeing weather-related travel disruptions.