US winter storm kills 32 people: Major blackouts, 2000 flights cancelled

The effects of a massive winter storm that had dumped a lot of snow in certain parts and brought dangerously low temperatures to much of the country continued to cause havoc on Christmas Day in many parts of the country as well as Canada.

32 people have died in the storm, hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost electricity, thousands of flights have been cancelled, and at least one boil water advisory has been issued.

Millions of people in the US are enduring the extreme cold, which has brought with it terrible traffic jams and blackouts. Tens of thousands of people had their Christmas weekend plans disrupted by the storm, which brought agony.

According to reports, the number is expected to rise as some motorists have reportedly been trapped inside their cars.

As it pounded regions, the storm delivered hurricane-force winds and whiteout conditions. All kinds of transportation - planes, trains, and vehicles - were disrupted due to the storm this holiday weekend, closing hundreds of miles of road and air travel cancellations.

Total flight delays within, into or out of the US amounted to about 4,000 according to flight tracking website FlightAware which showed that total US flight cancellations stood at around 2,000, as per CNN.