US winter storm causes chaos, 13,000 flights cancelled, power outages reported

The storm resulted in the cancellation of around 13,000 flights across the US. Major airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, experienced significant disruptions.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

A powerful winter storm has wrought havoc across the United States, cancelling thousands of flights and leaving millions without power. The storm, which affected over 40% of the US population, brought heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England. With roughly 140 million people under a winter storm warning, authorities urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.

Emergency declarations issued

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states, with more expected to follow. The Federal Emergency Management Agency pre-positioned commodities, staff, and search and rescue teams in numerous states. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of safety, saying, "We just ask that everyone would be smart - stay home if possible."

Power outages and road losures

Around 120,000 power outages were reported, with approximately 50,000 each in Texas and Louisiana. In Shelby County, Texas, ice-laden trees caused branches to snap, downing power lines and leaving about a third of the county's 16,000 residents without electricity. Crews worked to restore power and clear roads, with officials warning of treacherous conditions.

Flight disruptions

The storm resulted in the cancellation of around 13,000 flights across the US. Major airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, experienced significant disruptions. Officials advised passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill described the storm as "one of the likes we haven't seen in years," announcing restrictions on commercial vehicle travel and a reduced speed limit on highways. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to stay indoors, saying, "Please, if you can avoid it, do not drive, do not travel, do not do anything that can potentially place you or your loved ones in danger."

Unusual weather pattern

Meteorologists highlighted the storm's unusual characteristics, with Josh Weiss, a meteorologist at NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, noting, "I think there are two parts of this storm that make it unique. One is just a broad expanse of spatial coverage of this event ... You've got 2,000 miles of country that's being impacted by the storm with snow, sleet, and freezing rain."

Impact on Daily Life

The storm's effects were widespread, with schools and universities closing, Mardi Gras parades cancelled or rescheduled, and churches moving services online. As the storm moved into the Northeast, residents were advised to prepare for heavy snowfall and extreme cold.

