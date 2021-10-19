Headlines

US will not join talks on Afghanistan organised by Russia

The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2021, 09:55 AM IST

The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday.

Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative was quoted as saying last week. 

"We will not participate in the Moscow talks. The Troika-plus has been an effective, a constructive forum. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"It has been effective in the past, it's just logistically difficult for us to take part this week," Price said.

Asked if the United States supports the process, Price said: "We do."

Moscow hosted a conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.

Since then, the United States and its allies have withdrawn their troops after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power and the previous government collapsed.

The United States and other Western countries are grappling with difficult choices as a severe humanitarian crisis looms large over Afghanistan. They are trying to formulate how to engage with the Taliban without granting it the legitimacy it seeks while ensuring humanitarian aid flows into the country.

