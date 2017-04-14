US will keep 'open mind' on any IMF aid to Greece: official

The US government will keep an "open mind" on any new loan package from the International Monetary Fund for debt-burdened Greece, a senior US Treasury official said today.

Despite criticism of international organizations by the Trump administration, the comments allay concerns that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin could veto any large new aid package for Athens.

"We're looking for the Europeans to help Greece to resolve its economic problems, and we think the IMF can play a supportive role," the official told reporters. "And we'll look at any potential future agreement with an open mind." IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece and its eurozone creditors have made progress towards a new loan package that includes debt relief, but that is something the fund has been saying for months without a final deal.

Greece last week accepted a tough set of reforms demanded by its eurozone creditors in hopes of securing a new loan in time to avert a looming debt default in July, although it still must finalize the details.

Athens has been deadlocked for months over reforms, and budget targets, which has put the IMF and EU at loggerheads over the need for debt relief in order to ensure an economic recovery, and the government's ability to repay its loans.

Greece has about seven billion euros (USD 7.4 billion) in debt repayments due in July.

The eurozone is under heavy pressure to end the feud in order to avert a chaotic default and inflicting damage on an already stalled Greek recovery.

All the key officials involved in the talks are expected to be in Washington next week to attend the IMF and World Bank annual meetings.

