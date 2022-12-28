US will head to Civil War, Elon Musk will be President: 10 predictions for 2023 by Vladimir Putin’s aid

Twitter owner Elon Musk (File photo)

In the midst of the long-suffering war between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian official has made several bold predictions about the upcoming new year of 2023, most notable of which is his prediction that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will become the President of the United States.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made several “futuristic hypotheses” on a Twitter thread, where he also predicted that there will be a civil war in the US in 2023.

After analyzing the political climate of the world, Vladimir Putin’s aid made several predictions about the future. He wrote on Twitter, “Many come up with futuristic hypotheses as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution.”

On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions



Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones.



Here’s our humble contribution.



What can happen in 2023: December 26, 2022

10 bold predictions for 2023 by the Russian official

Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters

The UK will rejoin the EU

The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency

Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine

The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts

War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process

Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland

Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP

All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia

The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead

After the shocking predictions posted by Medvedev, Elon Musk replied to his tweet, reacting to the prediction of him becoming the next President of the United States. Musk, who acquired Twitter in a billion-dollar buyout, replied to the Russian official with a shock emoji.

