US will head to Civil War, Elon Musk will be President: 10 predictions for 2023 by Vladimir Putin’s aid

In the midst of the long-suffering war between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian official has made several bold predictions about the upcoming new year of 2023, most notable of which is his prediction that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will become the President of the United States.
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made several “futuristic hypotheses” on a Twitter thread, where he also predicted that there will be a civil war in the US in 2023.
After analyzing the political climate of the world, Vladimir Putin’s aid made several predictions about the future. He wrote on Twitter, “Many come up with futuristic hypotheses as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution.”
On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions
Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones.
Here’s our humble contribution.
What can happen in 2023:— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022
10 bold predictions for 2023 by the Russian official
After the shocking predictions posted by Medvedev, Elon Musk replied to his tweet, reacting to the prediction of him becoming the next President of the United States. Musk, who acquired Twitter in a billion-dollar buyout, replied to the Russian official with a shock emoji.
