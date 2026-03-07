FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses women at National Convention, urges them to 'move forward and make their mark'

Delhi: Man beaten to death after his 11-year-old relative threw water balloon at Muslim woman during Holi; Violent protest erupts, four arrested

Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here

Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'

UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear exam, 4 in Top 50; See full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive?

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: A heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeWorld

WORLD

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates

The United States will launch its biggest bombing on Iran tonight, March 7, Saturday, a week after it first struck Tehran will missiles killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dubai and other international airports have resumed flights restrictively.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 04:06 PM IST

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates
US President Donald Trump has warned of a biggest missile attack on Tehran on March 7
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States will launch its biggest bombing on Iran tonight, March 7, Saturday, a week after it first struck Tehran will missiles killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

The statement came from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who further said that the US attack will "do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles, and we are substantially degrading them."

In his statement he also accused Iran of "trying to create economic chaos" citing the country's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's strong claim

Donald Trump had claimed that Iran has lost its army, navy along with its communication networks and its two sets of leaders. He then said that the Gulf nation was now down to its third set of leaders, Trump said, "Their air forces are wiped out entirely... They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean..."

Tehran sent retaliatory missile attacks on Israel early Saturday despite US officials warned of its biggest bombing campaign in its weeklong 'fury' against Iran. 

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier confirmed that the war will not end anytime soon and can extend to weeks and even months. The current conditions also confirm the same.
Trump's administration gave a nod to a new $151 million arms sale to Israel after Trump declared he would not negotiate with Iran without its “unconditional surrender.”

Airports suspend operations

Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum (DWC) airports have started limited operations after a temporarily suspending operations. The authorities have advised passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings, as flight schedules remain subject to change. Airlines have provided updates through official platforms. The latest flight updates come after explosions were heard in Dubai on Saturday morning prompting suspension of flights at Dubai airport, the second busiest in the world.

Since the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, flight services across West Asia remained disrupted on March 7, Saturday as major aviation hubs like Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar witnessing widespread cancellations.

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Indian carriers have started flight operations in a restrictive manner to help evacuate stranded passengers in the Middle Eastern cities. Yesterday, Indian airlines planned a total of 51 flights for evacuation and 40 inbound flights on March 5 brought 7,205 passengers back to India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates
US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book
Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option
Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive?
Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey
Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: A heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement