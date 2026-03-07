US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates

The United States will launch its biggest bombing on Iran tonight, March 7, Saturday, a week after it first struck Tehran will missiles killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dubai and other international airports have resumed flights restrictively.

The statement came from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who further said that the US attack will "do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles, and we are substantially degrading them."

In his statement he also accused Iran of "trying to create economic chaos" citing the country's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's strong claim

Donald Trump had claimed that Iran has lost its army, navy along with its communication networks and its two sets of leaders. He then said that the Gulf nation was now down to its third set of leaders, Trump said, "Their air forces are wiped out entirely... They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean..."

Tehran sent retaliatory missile attacks on Israel early Saturday despite US officials warned of its biggest bombing campaign in its weeklong 'fury' against Iran.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier confirmed that the war will not end anytime soon and can extend to weeks and even months. The current conditions also confirm the same.

Trump's administration gave a nod to a new $151 million arms sale to Israel after Trump declared he would not negotiate with Iran without its “unconditional surrender.”

Airports suspend operations

Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum (DWC) airports have started limited operations after a temporarily suspending operations. The authorities have advised passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings, as flight schedules remain subject to change. Airlines have provided updates through official platforms. The latest flight updates come after explosions were heard in Dubai on Saturday morning prompting suspension of flights at Dubai airport, the second busiest in the world.

Since the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, flight services across West Asia remained disrupted on March 7, Saturday as major aviation hubs like Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar witnessing widespread cancellations.

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Indian carriers have started flight operations in a restrictive manner to help evacuate stranded passengers in the Middle Eastern cities. Yesterday, Indian airlines planned a total of 51 flights for evacuation and 40 inbound flights on March 5 brought 7,205 passengers back to India.