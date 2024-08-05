US warns Iran will attack Israel in next 24 hours: Will this lead to World War 3?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has informed G7 countries that Iran might retaliate for the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh within 24 to 48 hours. Blinken stated that both Iran and Hezbollah are expected to respond. Although the exact timing is uncertain, attacks could begin within 24-48 hours.

Blinken emphasised the US' efforts to limit the escalation by curbing attacks from Iran and Hezbollah and controlling Israel's response. He urged G7 nations to apply diplomatic pressure on all parties involved to exercise restraint. He also noted that increasing US presence in the region is for defensive purposes.

Despite these efforts, Iran has reportedly informed Jordan and Lebanon that it is set on retaliation, even if it leads to war. This stance was communicated during a visit by the foreign ministers of Jordan and Lebanon to Tehran, according to reports.

Israel is also preparing for possible attacks from Iran, which could involve days of missile strikes. Israeli officials, while uncertain of the specifics, are considering a preemptive strike if they obtain solid evidence of an impending Iranian attack. However, such a decision would require Israeli intelligence to align with US intelligence.

In the face of these threats, Israel remains confident in its defence capabilities. Drawing on past experiences, such as the April 13 attack by Iran, Israel believes it can mount an effective defence with the support of its allies. The situation remains tense as both diplomatic and military strategies are considered to prevent further escalation.