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US vs Iran at sea: Tehran slams Washington seizure of oil tankers as ‘armed robbery on high seas’

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of legalising piracy. He said the seizures amount to “outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas” and that the world is seeing “the return of the pirates.”

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

US vs Iran at sea: Tehran slams Washington seizure of oil tankers as ‘armed robbery on high seas’
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Amid a fragile ceasefire, Iran has strongly condemned the United States for seizing two tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani, which were carrying Iranian oil. Tehran called the action “armed robbery on the high seas” and a breach of international law.

Iran slams oil tanker seizure by the US

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of legalising piracy. He said the seizures amount to “outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas” and that the world is seeing “the return of the pirates.” In a post on X, Baghaei claimed the US is using legal warrants to justify unlawful plunder under official flags.

"This is the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas. Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder “law enforcement.” The United States must be held fully accountable for this brazenly lawless behaviour, which strikes at the heart of international law & international free trade, and threatens the basic principles of maritime security," Baghaei wrote on X.

On the other hand, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that its guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta stopped the M/T Stream “after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port” on Sunday, as per Al Jazeera reports. Sharing the photograph of the two ships, CENTCOM said the action was part of the “US blockade of Iranian ports”. The M/T Stream is a crude oil tanker flying under the Iranian flag, last reported in the Strait of Malacca in Southeast Asia 13 days ago.

 Oil prices rise as US-Iran talks stall

Meanwhile, as US-Iran peace talks remain stalled and uncertain, the oil prices continue their upward trend. Crude prices climbed further on Monday as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict showed no progress. Brent crude futures for June delivery gained 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $108.68 per barrel by 00:51 GMT. The move followed a 2.8% jump in the previous session, extending Brent’s winning streak to seven days. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose 58 cents, or 0.6%, to $96.96 per barrel, adding to a 2.1% gain from the last trading day.

 

 

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