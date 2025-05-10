After US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following days of escalation, Vice President JD Vance hailed the decision and congratulated the President's team.

After US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following days of escalation, Vice President JD Vance hailed the decision and congratulated the President's team. "Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire", VP Vance wrote in a post on 'X'.

Earlier today, Trump took to Truth Social to announce the ceasefire deal between the two nuclear-armed nations. He wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar also welcomed the decision, emphasising that India will continue to stand against all forms of terrorism.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

After the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - which had killed 26 people - Pakistan made desperate attempts to direct missile attacks at Indian boredring states. However, most of the attempts were successfully foiled by India.