US visa ‘not right’: Marco Rubio warns visitors of withdrawal in these cases

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a tight warning to foreigners said on Tuesday that visas to the United States will be cancelled if foreigners are found involved in activities harmful for the country's national security stating that US visas are "not a right".

Rubio's reaffirms US anti-immigration stance

Stressing in the fact that visa permissions are conditional, Rubio said, “I’ve said this repeatedly. I don’t know why it’s so hard for some to comprehend it. No one is entitled to a visa. Visas are not a right. There is no constitutional right to a visa. A visa is permission to enter our country as a visitor."

Rubio further asserted that the policy is meant for temporary visitors of all types, such as students, tourists, and journalists.

“Being a tourist, student or journalist, if you undertake activities against the national security and national interest of the United States, we will take away your visa,” he said. He added that if authorities were aware of such activities, they would not issue a visa in the first place.

The remarks were part of a broader US scheme to make visa and immigration policies stricter.

In January, the US State Department temporarily rejected immigrant visa approvals for people of 75 countries, citing concerns that migrants from these countries “take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.” Countries affected by the pause include Somalia, Haiti, Iran, Cuba and Eritrea.

The department has highlighted that consular officers worldwide routinely reject visas for several reasons, like overstaying or criminal behaviour. Rubio has reiterated this several times in the past, stating lawmakers that a visa is a privilege and not a right and affirming an extremist anti-immigrant stance, he said that there is no constitutional entitlement to US visas.