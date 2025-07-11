US Visa becomes more expensive, know how much you have to pay...

Indians going to the US as a student, tourist, migrant workers or whatever they may be, will have to pay more. After the US senate had approved the Big Beautiful Act, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced a mandatory 'integrity' fee, starting 2026.

Indians going to the US as students, tourists, migrant workers, or whatever they may be, will have to pay more. Yes, the US Visa will become more expensive. After the US Senate had approved the Big Beautiful Act, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced a mandatory 'integrity' fee, starting in 2026. Confirming the move, US-based immigration services firm Fragomen has confirmed that individuals planning a trip to the US for tourism, education, or work will have to pay an excess amount of $250 for all kinds of visas. According to the provisions of the bill, the DHS has the authority to change the amount every year. As it is pegged to inflation, the amount will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

All travelers to the US will have to pay the integrity fee in addition to the existing visa-related costs. It will apply to nearly all non-immigrant visa categories, including B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F and M (student), H-1B (work), and J (exchange) visas. Only diplomatic visas (A and G categories) are exempt from the surcharge. Thus, the traveler will have to cough up approximately Rs 21,300 in addition to B-1/B-2 visa, which costs $185 (approximately Rs 15,800). With the addition of the new fees, this could rise to around $435 or Rs 37,200.

The applicants seeking an immigration visa can ask for a refund, provided they meet certain criteria. This includes strict compliance with all visa terms, including not working without authorisation and avoiding overstaying their visa. Those who are staying back legally through visa extension or securing permanent residence before their visa expires can also apply for a return.

Though the US visa has become more expensive, reports suggest that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is facing unprecedented delays and the pending immigration applications have reached a record 11.3 million. The USCIS data show that processing delays continue, with the backlog increasing each quarter. Some applicants have to wait for several months to many years, depending on the category.