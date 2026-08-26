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US visa appointments put on hold worldwide, what’s behind Trump administration’s move

The move comes as Trump has stepped up deportations and tightened immigration rules, including revoking visas and green cards and rejecting applications due to varied reasons.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 09:50 AM IST

US visa appointments put on hold worldwide, what’s behind Trump administration’s move
US visa appointments put on hold worldwide, what’s behind Trump administration’s move (Source: ANI)
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As part of an ongoing immigration crackdown, President Donald Trump's administration has ​halted visa appointments for applicants around the world. The US State Department said all US embassies and consulates have started a global training programme, due to which visa appointment schedules will be adjusted. 

US visa appointments on hold

The State Department did not give details about the training or how long it would last. It said the training would help consular officers identify applicants who may rely on US public benefits and ensure that all visa applications are assessed thoroughly and consistently. The pause has added uncertainty for immigrant visa applicants, particularly those processing cases outside the US. 

The Financial Times earlier reported that immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews were informed by email that their appointments had been postponed and that new dates would be announced later. 

"A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need," a State Department spokesperson told the Financial Times. The spokesperson added that the department had launched "a global training initiative" to "ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently"."To accommodate this in-depth training, appointments for visa services will be adjusted," the spokesperson said.

US immigration crackdown

The move comes as Trump has stepped up deportations and tightened immigration rules, including revoking visas and green cards and rejecting applications due to varied reasons.  The Trump administration takes the crackdown as an effort to improve domestic security, despite facing some legal setbacks. A US judge earlier blocked a Trump administration policy that had suspended immigrant visa issuance to applicants from 75 countries, ruling that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his legal authority.

The development also comes as the Trump administration has begun White House review of a new proposal to overhaul the H-1B visa programme. The Department of Homeland Security submitted the proposed regulation, titled “Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program,” to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on Monday. The proposal has been classified as economically significant, meaning it could have an annual economic effect of at least $100 million or materially affect the economy, jobs, productivity, competition or a major economic sector, as per IANS reports. 

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