US Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will deliver a message of solidarity with the people of India, the State Department has said. Harris is slated to deliver her address at an event - Bolstering US COVID Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora, organised by the State Department.

Kamala Harris will provide an opening message on US solidarity with the people of India. The event on Friday noon local time will be hosted by Ervin Massinga, senior advisor in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.

Ervin Massinga will provide an overview of the US government's relief efforts and panelists will discuss commercial and civil society-led efforts to address the current emergency, what support will be needed to re-open India after the second wave, and how they can align efforts to bring the two countries closer together moving forward.

Harris's remarks would be followed by a panel discussion featuring diaspora leaders including Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, Lata Krishnan from American Indian Foundation, Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami, and Gunisha Kaur, Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, Medical Director, Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights.

