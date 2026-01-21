FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy, baby boy due in July, couple says, 'Our family is growing'

Vance, who is 41, and his wife, 40, have confirmed that both the mother and the baby are in good health. They expressed their excitement about welcoming their fourth child into the family.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy, baby boy due in July, couple says, 'Our family is growing'
US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance have announced that they are expecting a baby boy. The couple shared the news on Tuesday through a social media post, revealing that the baby is due in late July.

This will be their fourth child, joining their existing children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Vance, who is 41, and his wife, 40, have confirmed that both the mother and the baby are in good health. They expressed their excitement about welcoming their fourth child into the family.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," the post said.

The announcement of the upcoming birth comes as JD Vance has consistently focused on the issue of declining birth rates in his political messaging. The Republican leader has often advocated for larger families to counter the demographic decline in the United States.

Vance initially brought attention to this issue during his 2021 campaign for the US Senate from Ohio, where he highlighted the long-term risks that falling birth rates pose to American society and its economic stability. He has maintained this stance throughout his tenure as vice president.

“I want more babies in the United States of America," Vance said during a March 2025 address at the annual March for Life rally.

Usha Vance has often been present with the vice president on official international trips, accompanied by their children. The family has been seen boarding Air Force Two for overnight trips, with the children often wearing pyjamas.

Historically, it has been uncommon for senior US leaders to have children while in office. One notable instance was President Grover Cleveland, whose wife, Frances Cleveland, gave birth to their second child in 1893 during his second term in the White House.

The Vances’ announcement places the vice president among a small group of high-ranking US officials to welcome a child while serving in office.

