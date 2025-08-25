US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

Vance voiced confidence that progress is being made over the Russia-Ukraine peace deal despite the conflict showing no signs of ending soon. “I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict,” he said on Sunday.

US Vice President JD Vance said Russian President Vladimir Putin had put forward "significant concessions" in talks to end its war with Ukraine. He also acknowledged US President Donald Trump’s punitive 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India, saying that they were meant to get an "aggressive economic leverage" for forcing Russia to stop bombing Ukraine.



US VP JD Vance on Russia-Ukraine deal

In an interview on NBC's “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker”, Vance voiced confidence that progress is being made over the Russia-Ukraine peace deal despite the conflict showing no signs of ending soon. “I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict,” he said on Sunday.



“They've recognised that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he added.



JD Vance on Trump's secondary tariff on India

"Trump has applied aggressive economic leverage, for example, secondary tariffs on India, to try to make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy," said Vance, adding, "We believe we've already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks."

Further, Vance revealed what Russian President Vladimir Putin's three demands are in return for ending attacks on Ukraine. Putin demands Ukraine abandons all of the eastern Donbas region, renounces ambitions to join NATO, and keeps Western troops out of the country, according to Reuters.



Vance also mentioned that sanctions against Russia would be considered case-by-case, using economic leverage like tariffs to pressure Russia towards peace. Pointing to Trump's 25% tariff on Indian goods as an example of such leverage, he emphasised that Russia could be reinvited into the world economy if it stops the conflict, but will face continued isolation if they don't.



Russia shoots 4 Ukrainian aerial bombs, 160 drones



Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack Ukraine amid ongoing efforts for a peace deal. Russia shot down four Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 160 drones. The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones over the country's western border regions, Xinhua news agency reported. "On-duty air defense systems downed 13 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 over the Bryansk Region and one over the Kaluga Region" between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Moscow Time (0630 - 0900 GMT), said the ministry. It added that 20 more fixed-wing drones were destroyed within the following two hours -- eight over Bryansk, seven over Smolensk, three over Kursk and two over Kaluga. Earlier in August, Russia accused Ukraine of ramping up attacks ahead of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.