Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

Donald Trump threatens to send troops into Baltimore after New York and Chicago: 'If Wes Moore needs help like...'

Hyderabad Horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts into Musi river

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More breaks silence on jokes he once made about Salman Khan, says 'I think we should...'

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was…, currently is...

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India soon? Dates being finalised, says...

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS if she will use Awez Darbar to win the show: 'If it works...'

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer: 'Can’t get..'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

Vance voiced confidence that progress is being made over the Russia-Ukraine peace deal despite the conflict showing no signs of ending soon. “I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict,” he said on Sunday.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 08:12 AM IST

US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US Vice President JD Vance said Russian President Vladimir Putin had put forward "significant concessions" in talks to end its war with Ukraine. He also acknowledged US President Donald Trump’s punitive 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India, saying that they were meant to get an "aggressive economic leverage" for forcing Russia to stop bombing Ukraine. 

US VP JD Vance on Russia-Ukraine deal

In an interview on NBC's “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker”, Vance voiced confidence that progress is being made over the Russia-Ukraine peace deal despite the conflict showing no signs of ending soon. “I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict,” he said on Sunday.

“They've recognised that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he added.

JD Vance on Trump's secondary tariff on India

"Trump has applied aggressive economic leverage, for example, secondary tariffs on India, to try to make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy," said Vance, adding, "We believe we've already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks."

Further, Vance revealed what Russian President Vladimir Putin's three demands are in return for ending attacks on Ukraine. Putin demands Ukraine abandons all of the eastern Donbas region, renounces ambitions to join NATO, and keeps Western troops out of the country, according to Reuters. 

Vance also mentioned that sanctions against Russia would be considered case-by-case, using economic leverage like tariffs to pressure Russia towards peace. Pointing to Trump's 25% tariff on Indian goods as an example of such leverage, he emphasised that Russia could be reinvited into the world economy if it stops the conflict, but will face continued isolation if they don't. 

Russia shoots 4 Ukrainian aerial bombs, 160 drones

Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack Ukraine amid ongoing efforts for a peace deal. Russia shot down four Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 160 drones. The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones over the country's western border regions, Xinhua news agency reported. "On-duty air defense systems downed 13 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 over the Bryansk Region and one over the Kaluga Region" between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Moscow Time (0630 - 0900 GMT), said the ministry. It added that 20 more fixed-wing drones were destroyed within the following two hours -- eight over Bryansk, seven over Smolensk, three over Kursk and two over Kaluga. Earlier in August, Russia accused Ukraine of ramping up attacks ahead of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game upside down
As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady but lags behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by...
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady
Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, became one of Bollywood's richest men, has now staggering net worth of...
Meet actor, who turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore, has net worth of...
From Military Prosecutor Doberman to Devil Judge: 5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE