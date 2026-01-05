FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US Vice President JD Vance’s house attacked in Ohio, one person detained

United States' Vice President JD Vance's house in Ohio has been attacked, according to reports. The law enforcement agencies have launcged an immediate investigation into the incident in which they have detained one person.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

United States' Vice President JD Vance's house in Ohio has been attacked, according to reports. The  law enforcement agencies have launcged an immediate investigation into the incident in which they have detained one person. As per a report by CNN, the family of the US Vice President was unhurt as the members were not at home at the time of the incident. 

A federal law enforcement official told CNN that the authorities are of the opinion that no one forcefully entered the residence of vice president in Ohio. However, for  further investigation, both the law enforcement and the Secret Service reached the concerned area. The authorities are also trying to find out whether the person's aim of attacking JD Vance's home was to target him and his family. 

JD Vance and the White House neither commented on the incident as of now. The Secret Service will likely issue a statement later in the evening.

 

