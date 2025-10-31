FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

US Vice President JD Vance makes SHOCKING statement on his wife Usha Vance's religion: 'Hopes she converts into Christianity, if she doesn't....'

US Vice President JD Vance has made a big statement that he hopes his wife, Usha Vance, would convert to Christianity. While speaking at a Turning Point USA event in University of Mississippi, JD Vance revealed has his wife and her family wasn't particularly religious.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

US Vice President JD Vance makes SHOCKING statement on his wife Usha Vance's religion: 'Hopes she converts into Christianity, if she doesn't....'
US Vice President JD Vance has made a big statement that he hopes his wife, Usha Vance, would convert to Christianity. While speaking at a Turning Point USA event in University of Mississippi, JD Vance revealed that his wife, Usha is an 'agnostic' and often joins him at church.  He also claimed that he and his wife have decided to raise their three children Christian, and that they even attend a Christian school.

JD Vance said, 'Most Sundays, Usha comes with me to church. Do I hope eventually she is moved by the same thing I was moved by? Yes. I honestly do wish that. I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way. If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.'

He also said that when he met his wife, he was an agnostic and Usha even though grew up in a Hindu family, “but not a particularly religious family”. 'In fact, when I met my wife… I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, that’s what she would have considered herself as well. ' he said.

'The way that we've come to our arrangement is she's my best friend. We talked to each other about this stuff. So, we decided to raise our kids Christian,' he added.

Faces backlash on Internet

Following his statements, many people slammed JD Vance for hoping to 'convert' his wife, and called him a hypocrite on X. One of the user said that it was Vance who was agnostic and no Usha, as they both had a 'hindu' marriage. User said, 'Usha Vance is Hindu not agnostic this is not very hard for you to follow. They even had a Vedic Hindu wedding and one of his kids name is Vivek. The biggest hypocrite of them all is JD Vance, which is why he isn’t going for if nominated in 2028.

 

 

Another user said, 'J.D. Vance’s comment hoping his wife will convert from Hinduism to Christianity has angered many who see it as disrespectful to her faith. Love shouldn’t mean changing someone’s beliefs ,it should mean accepting them.'

While third said, 'It’s takes a cuck of the highest order to not stand up to protect his wife and kids against MAGA racists but expect his wife to convert to Christianity, not out of belief, but to pander to the same bunch of bigots and racist to help his own political career.'

 

