US Vice-president JD Vance has called out Elon Musk for his public slander of US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing feud between the former allies which has gone bitter in the past days. JD Vance has called the tech mogul’s statements a “huge mistake” but prevented straight enmity by softening his stance in his description of Musk as an “emotional guy” who got frustrated.

JD Vance hopes Musk to " come back into the fold"

“I hope that eventually Elon comes back into the fold. Maybe that’s not possible now because he’s gone so nuclear,” Vance said in an interview released with comedian Theo Von. Vance remarks came amid Donald Trump Elon Musk feud which turned heated after the latter posted a series of hatred fueled comments against Trump on social media which he now deleted. Musk claimed in them that Trump’s tax policy was a failure, that he hid ties with Jeffrey Epstein and more. Hitting back on such remarks, Trump called Musk “CRAZY” and hinted at cutting off federal contracts with his companies.

While addressing the showdown, Vance further said, “I actually think if Elon chilled out a little bit, everything would be fine.” He also rejected Musk suggestion Vance should replace Trump and the latter should be impeached. “It’s totally insane. The president is doing a good job,” said Vance. However, Musk has now deleted the said post.

"I'm not saying he has to agree with the bill or agree with everything that I'm saying. I just think it's a huge mistake for the world's wealthiest man. I think one of the most transformational entrepreneurs ever — to be at war with the world's most powerful man, who I think is doing more to save the country than anybody in my lifetime," he said.

"I just think you've got to have some respect for him and say, 'yeah, we don't have to agree on every issue'. But is this war actually in the interest of the country? I don't think so," Vance added.