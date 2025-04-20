The Ministry of External Affairs said that he will be received at the Air Force Station, Palam, at 10:00 am. A formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled at 6:30 pm, the same day at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The United States Vice President JD Vance will undertake an official visit to India from April 21 to 24 and will arrive in New Delhi on Monday. The Ministry of External Affairs said that he will be received at the Air Force Station, Palam, at 10:00 am. A formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled at 6:30 pm, the same day at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

On Tuesday, April 22, Vance will travel to Jaipur, while on Wednesday, April 23, Vance will visit Agra.

Concluding his visit, Vice President Vance will depart from India on Thursday, April 24, at 6:40 am.

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, on the upcoming visit of Vance, had said that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed.

"This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing on Thursday.

Jaiswal added that India was very certain that the visit would give a further boost to India-US bilateral ties.

"And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of human endeavour... forms part of our bilateral engagement. So, all these issues, bilateral issues will be discussed. And we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," he said.

The Office of the Vice President in a release last week had said, "Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country."

"In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites," the release said.

