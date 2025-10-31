FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
JD Vance fires back at allegations of being ‘insensitive’ towards wife Usha’s religion, says, ‘My wife is the most...’

US Vice President JD Vance strongly rebutted allegations of hoping his Hindu wife, Usha Vance, would convert to Christianity. He clarified that she is not a Christian and has no plans to convert.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

JD Vance fires back at allegations of being 'insensitive' towards wife Usha's religion, says, 'My wife is the most...'
US Vice President JD Vance (Image credit: ANI)
US Vice President JD Vance strongly rebutted allegations of hoping his Hindu wife, Usha Vance, would convert to Christianity. While calling these accusations “disgusting”, Vance confirmed that she had no plans to convert her religion and said, “It's weird to throw your wife's religion under the bus, in public, for a moment's acceptance by groypers.”

His response came after he replied to journalists’ questions at The Turning Point USA event in Mississippi during his address, whether his wife would “come to Christ”. He then said that he hoped his wife would accept Christianity.

ALSO READ: US Vice President JD Vance makes SHOCKING statement on his wife Usha Vance's religion: 'Hopes she converts into Christianity, if she doesn't....'

Addressing criticism from journalist and publisher of Rebel News, Canada, Ezra Levant, Vance stressed on mutual respect, trust, and communication in their marriage, despite their differing faiths. She had criticised Vance for expressing his hope that his wife would convert to Christianity, calling it “disgusting” and accusing him of being insensitive to her Hindu faith.

The US VP credited his wife, Usha, with encouraging him to re-engage with his faith, which has become an integral part of his life and assured that he wouldn't pressure his wife to convert, acknowledging that faith is a personal journey and a matter of “God-given free will”.

In a post on X, he said, “What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines. First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question. Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife. Third, posts like this wreak of anti-Christian bigotry. Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. T

