US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence over attack on Cincinnati home, ‘a crazy person...’

Hours after attack on US Vice President JD Vance’s house in Cincinnati, Ohio, he called the man who tried to break into his home a “crazy person”. A man was caught shortly after midnight by US Secret Service agents on duty to personally protect the Vice President. They arrested the man after seeing the security breach at JD Vance’s residence.

What did JD Vance say after attack on his home?

Taking to X, Vice President JD Vance wrote, “I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC.”

The Vice President further added that his family sought to shield their children from the harsh realities of public life and questioned the newsworthiness of images showing the shattered windows of his home.

According to reports, Vance was at his golf club in West Palm Beach, at the time, after a meeting with US President Donald Trump, days after the US strategically launched strikes on Venezuela. He later returned to his residence after becoming aware of the situation.

Who is William Defoor?

William Defoor is a 26-year-old man from Hyde Park who already has multiple charges including criminal damaging, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and felony vandalism on him. As per an arrest report, the security agents saw Defoor entering the property and damaging four windows and a vehicle belonging to the vice president. When officers advised him of his rights, he responded, “I don’t know.”

The law enforcement and the Secret Service were present at the spot to initiate investigation.