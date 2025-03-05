The photo shows JD Vance wearing a cream-colored sherwani, a classic Indian groom's attire.

The military-inspired outfit that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy donned to an Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance has drawn criticism. On social media, a conversation between Zelenskyy and reporter Brian over the outfit has gone viral.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?” Glenn asked Zelenskyy.

“I will wear a costume when this war will finish. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better,” Zelenskyy replied.

During the conversation, Vice President Vance was observed giggling. Some saw Vance's response as mocking, while others saw it as a humorous response to the out-of-the-ordinary query.

JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance's wedding photo resurfaces

An old picture of JD Vance's wedding suddenly became popular as discussion regarding appropriate dress for high-level settings flooded social media. The picture of Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, was posted on X (previously Twitter) by @Lucineh_K, who wrote, "Vance didn’t put on a suit for his own wedding, btw."

In the picture, JD Vance is dressed in a traditional Indian groom's garment, a cream-coloured sherwani. He bears a red tilak, a religious symbol for good fortune, on his forehead. Usha Vance, meanwhile, is spotted sporting a traditional Indian bridal accessory along with a white and gold saree. In keeping with the Hindu wedding customs known as Jaimala, the bride and groom are also pictured wearing flower garlands around their necks.

Netizens commented on the irony of the scenario as the picture became viral on social media. Some criticised Vance's outfit selection, while others made fun of the disparate expectations of the dress code.

One user said, "You wear the appropriate attire for the situation, fail post."

Another joked, "I bet Vance doesn’t wear a suit in the shower, either. Your low IQ energy is powerful."

A user also pointed out, "Daaah!! It was a traditional Indian wedding."