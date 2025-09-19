Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'

Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada

France erupts in Anti-Austerity protests: Hundreds of thousands protesters flock to streets, strikes across nation to pressure President Emmanuel Macron I WATCH

Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss

Harshvardhan Rane makes BIG statement on outsiders vs insiders debate, comments on nepotism, says '7 out of 10 stars are..'

‘Putin let me down’: Donald Trump admits to thinking Ukraine war was ‘easiest’ to solve, warns allies to...

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Russia's Vladimir Putin: 'He has let...'

Donald Trump to speak with China's Xi Jinping for TikTok deal: 'The investors are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be unite

BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know

BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'

The United States on Thursday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, even as Israel intensified its military offensive on Gaza City.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 08:04 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US vetoes UN Resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage release, Palestine says, 'Silence...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States on Thursday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, even as Israel intensified its military offensive on Gaza City.

The draft, introduced by the 10 elected members of the Council, was backed by 14 of the 15 members. It called for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties," the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, and the removal of restrictions on humanitarian aid.

As reported by Al Jazeera, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus defended Washington's veto, stating, "US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise. It fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel's right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimises the false narratives benefitting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council."

Palstine, Arab nations slams the veto

The veto drew sharp criticism from Palestinian and Arab representatives. Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour said the decision showed the Council's "silence comes at a great cost for its credibility and authority," adding that the use of veto power "should not be allowed when atrocity crimes are at stake," Al Jazeera reported.

Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama said, "Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us. Forgive us, because the world speaks of rights but denies them to Palestinians. Forgive us because our sincere efforts shattered against this wall of rejection."

Israeli Amabassador thanks US

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon maintained that Israel needed "no justification" for its war in Gaza, thanking the US for exercising its veto.

The vote came on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, a moment described as "sombre" by Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays. He said the US stance reflected "an America-first view of the world" at a time when many countries were championing multilateral diplomacy, Al Jazeera reported. 

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle amid US President's UK visit, four arrested
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle
Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...
Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, mark
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says, 'will study implications...'
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says...
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operations underway
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operatio
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE