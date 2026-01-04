FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why

The US carried out the military assault on Caracas after consistently accusing Nicolas Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 08:26 PM IST

US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why
Hours after the US military operation that plucked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power and removed him and his wife from the country, a clip from Season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, released in 2019, has gone viral on the internet. But why? The clip seemingly wrote the storyboard for the entire operation of the US.

In the viral clip, CIA analyst Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski, stands before a room of Washington elites and dismantles the conventional wisdom about global threats. Audience guesses Russia, China, or North Korea, but Ryan pivots to Venezuela. The scene plays like a classified briefing document that was leaked ahead of schedule. Back then, this scene was criticised by reviewers as 'condescending' and 'crass war propaganda'. Check the viral clip below:

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US would run Venezuela at least temporarily and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other countries. The US brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.

The US carried out the military assault on Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. The US captured Maduro after carrying out a months-long military campaign targeting Venezuela's oil tankers and attacks on boats that Washington alleged were part of a drug cartel.

Advertisement