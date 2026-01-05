US-Venezuela tensions BIG update: Nicolas Maduro, wife Cilia Flores to appear in federal court to face...

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores are set for their first US court appearance in New York after being captured in Caracas and flown to the United States to face federal charges, including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons offences.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores are expected to make their first appearance before a US federal judge early this week, according to reporting by CBS News. Court officials have indicated that the case will be handled in the Southern District of New York, with the initial hearing slated for Monday at noon local time.

The appearance would come just days after what US officials described as a dramatic, coordinated operation that led to the couple being taken out of Venezuela and transferred to the United States to face criminal charges.

Reported Capture and Transfer to the US

According to US media accounts citing government sources, Maduro and Flores were detained in Caracas during a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and American law enforcement. They were reportedly removed from their residence, taken to the USS Iwo Jima, and later flown to the United States.

CBS News reported that both arrived in New York on Saturday afternoon. Maduro was later transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn, where he arrived at approximately 8:52 p.m. Eastern Time. As of Saturday night, he was not expected to be housed in a segregated unit. Details surrounding Flores’ detention arrangements had not been publicly confirmed.

Detention at Metropolitan Detention Centre

The MDC Brooklyn facility, built in the 1990s to ease overcrowding in federal prisons, has previously held several high-profile detainees. Among them are singer R. Kelly, former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and former cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Media reports also note that suspected cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García was once held there while awaiting trial.

Charges Outlined in Federal Indictment

An indictment filed in the Southern District of New York reportedly names Maduro alongside members of his family and inner circle. US prosecutors have accused the Venezuelan leader of participating in alleged narco-terrorism activities and conspiring to transport large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

The indictment, unsealed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, also includes weapons-related allegations, accusing Maduro of possessing and conspiring to possess machine guns and other prohibited arms.

What Comes Next

If the court appearance proceeds as scheduled, it will mark the first formal step in what could be a lengthy and politically charged legal process. US authorities have not yet released further details about the timeline of proceedings or whether additional charges may follow.