US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez called out the United States for the falsehoods about drug trafficking, democracy, and human rights. She claimed that they were the excuses because what has always been present is the threat that Venezuela's oil must be handed over to the global North.



Venezuelan interim President calls out US for 'energy greed'

In a video, going viral, Rodriguez said, "We are an energy powerhouse, we truly are. It has brought us tremendous problems, because you all know that the energy greed of the North wants resource of our country. And we have denounced all the falsehoods about drug trafficking, democracy, and human rights. They were the excuses because what has always been present is the (threat) that Venezuela's oil must be handed over to the global North.

Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez rejected allegations related to narcotics trafficking, saying resource interests were the real motivation behind external pressure. "The whole drug trafficking thing was just an excuse; what they've always wanted are the resources. We've had a very clear position." Rodríguez also said that her government is open to energy partnerships and commercial agreements with other nations, highlighting the country’s vast oil and gas reserves and willingness to work within international law. "We're open to energy relationships where all parties benefit, where cooperation is clearly defined in a commercial agreement. We're willing, absolutely."

On relations with the US, she said the nation has suffered an unprecedented "stain," even as she asserted that the country will continue pursuing a diversified economic strategy engaging major markets across all continents, El Cooperante reported. Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said the US has adopted a policy of "exclusion" toward Venezuela, while emphasising that economic and trade ties between the two countries are neither unusual nor disproportionate.



Venezuelan interim President on US relations

"The first thing I must say is that there is a stain on our relations that has never occurred before in our history. But it is also important to emphasise that the economic and trade relations between the United States and Venezuela are neither extraordinary nor irregular. 71% of Venezuelan exports are concentrated in eight countries, and of those, 25% are destined for the United States. Venezuela's economic relations are diversified across various markets around the world," she said, according to El Cooperante.

She further announced an upcoming bill aimed at ensuring stability and called on all political forces to work together to address internal divisions. "Extremist or fascist social, political, and economic expressions cannot be allowed, because they have led to very dangerous situations for the life of this Republic. That is why we must have programs for peace and national coexistence."

Rodriguez said her administration's focus is on expanding productive capacity rather than preserving elite interests, announcing plans to introduce legislation regulating exports and imports to support domestic production. Her remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would use revenue from a new oil agreement to purchase goods made exclusively in the US, El Cooperante reported. Trump said Venezuela is "committed" to doing business with the US as its main partner, calling the move a "wise and very beneficial" decision for both countries.



