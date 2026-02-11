US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits of getting used and throw; watch

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made a strong confession. This time he was not targeting India, but admitted that the United States has exploited and ‘used and throw’ Islamabad for its strategic and diplomatic interests, which pushed Pakistan into violence and economic instability.
Asif was speaking in the Parliament, while several Pakistani lawmakers were seated. He confessed that US treated Pakistan “worse than toilet paper”, used for a purpose and then threw away. He said, wrong decisions of Pakistani leadership to back US, and breaking ties with Afghanistan had caused a long-term loss to Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that US-backing has made long-term negative consequences on Pakistan, which the country still continues to bear decades later. He called it a ‘grave miscalculation.’
He was referring to the decision made by Pakistan to again align with the United States after 1999, particularly in relation to Afghanistan. When Pakistan shifted their support to US-led war on terrorism in Afghanistan and turned against Taliban in post-2001, Pakistan and Afghanistan ties deteriorated.
Years later, US withdrew from Afghanistan prioritising their interests under Donald Trump government and pushed Pakistan into violence, radicalisation and economic strain. He said the losses Islamabad suffered can never be compensated.