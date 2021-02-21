Trending#

Farmers protest

Bigg Boss 14

coronavirus

  1. Home
  2. World


US: United Airlines Flight forced to make emergency landing after engine catches fire midair

The United Flight 328 experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff


Denver plane

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 21, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

An airplane had to make an emergency landing in United States after its jet engine turbine caught fire on a plane on Saturday afternoon. The plane was flying from Denver to Honolulu.

The United Flight 328 experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"United Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced a right-engine failure. The flight returned to DIA and landed safely. Debris from the Boeing 777 fell on parts of a Broomfield neighborhood," Denver7 news reported.

There were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board, and there were no injuries reported.

 “I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point — because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion.” a passenger told Denver Post.

Here is the video of the engine cathing fire:

Soon after taking off, the debris fell off the Boeing 777, most of the shedding taking place from the engine itself or the wing.

According to Fox 13, the pieces fell in the town of Broomfield, located between Denver and Boulder.

Pictures of the debris have spread across the internet.

the Broomfield Police Department shared photos of some of the scattered pieces.

The residents in the area have been advised to ot touch or move any debris. An investigation into the matter has been launched by the National Tranpsortation Safety Board.  