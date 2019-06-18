Trending#

US, Turkey remain in dialogue over S-400, F-35 dispute: Top NATO general

U.S. General Tod Wolters said the military-to-military relationship between the United States and NATO remained "absolutely, positively solid," despite Washington's decision to cancel Turkey's purchase of F-35 stealth fighters if it proceeds with its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.


Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar

Reuters

Written By

Reuters

Jun 18, 2019

US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar remain in contact about Ankara's plans to buy a Russian air defence system, and may meet during NATO meetings in Brussels next week, NATO's commander told Reuters.

US General Tod Wolters said the military-to-military relationship between the United States and NATO remained "absolutely, positively solid," despite Washington's decision to cancel Turkey's purchase of F-35 stealth fighters if it proceeds with its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

"We won't co-locate those two assets, the S-400 and the F-35," Wolters said at the Paris Airshow. "

"I know there'll be follow on dialogue to work on ... details between Minister Akar and Secretary Shanahan. 

As a matter of fact there may the opportunity to meet next week at the ministerials in NATO."

