US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'

Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Timing changed, free of cost travel for THESE passengers

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?

Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP

Dry days alert! Liquor sales to be banned in THESE states on Independence Day, Janmashtami; check details

After being rejected in Shark Tank India S4, Gaurav Taneja’s Beastlife protein brand hits new milestone, crosses Rs...

Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'

Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer': 'It will capture...'

'Tsunami Of Pee, BEWARE Pakistan': Mithun Chakraborty warns Bilawal Bhutto as he threatens to attack India - WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'

IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be...'

Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Timing changed, free of cost travel for THESE passengers

Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Free travel for THESE passengers

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to meet Trump?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'

Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

These unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

TRENDING NOW

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Tuesday (local time), stated that India has been headstrong in their trade negotiations with the US, noting that New Delhi has been "a bit recalcitrant", days after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff, citing the country's oil purchase from Russia.

US Treasury Secretary comments on India-US trade talks amid Trump's tariff concerns

Speaking to Fox Business Network's "Kudlow", Bessent also stated that there were still some "big trade deals" yet to be done or agreed upon, including Switzerland and India, acknowledging the possibility of concluding tariff negotiations by October. "There are big trade deals that aren't done and aren't agreed. Switzerland is still around; India has been a bit recalcitrant. I think we have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries," the US Treasury Secretary stated.

"That's aspirational. I think we're in a good position," he added when asked about the possibility of concluding tariff negotiations by October. On August 6, Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, taking the total tariff on India to 50 percent.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States. The additional tariffs will take effect on August 27.

India's response to Trump's tariffs 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has slammed the US's move to impose additional tariffs, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", and further noted that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".

The announcement came days after he announced the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, which came into effect on August 7. Meanwhile, Trump had earlier stated that there would be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved.

When pressed by ANI at the Oval Office on whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50 per cent tariff, he stated, "No, not until we get it resolved."

READ | Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul unlikely to be part of Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India's squad announcement date
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul unlikely to be part of Asia Cup 2025
Income Tax Bill 2025 to be introduced in Parliament today, here's what to expect
Income Tax Bill 2025 to be introduced in Parliament today, here's what to expect
No India vs Pakistan javelin showdown as Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League 2025 due to...
No India vs Pakistan javelin showdown as Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out o
Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...
Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years
RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers
RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank c
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week
Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week
Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show
These unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show
Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous? Here's why
Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous?
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE