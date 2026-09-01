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US Treasury Secretary calls Strait of Hormuz 'worthless', says alternative will be ready in 2 years

Bessent said Iran was seeking to use the key waterway as leverage by turning it into a chokepoint, but said its strategic value could drop sharply once alternative routes come up.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST

US Treasury Secretary calls Strait of Hormuz 'worthless', says alternative will be ready in 2 years
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Amid renewed strikes between the US and Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz could be ready within two years, allowing oil to be transported through land-based pipelines.

Bessent said Iran was seeking to use the key waterway as leverage by turning it into a chokepoint, but said its strategic value could drop sharply once alternative routes come up.

'Strait of Hormuz not a choking point for US'

He said the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a crucial route for several countries, but not for the United States.

“We can see the Iranians are trying to use the Strait of Hormuz as a choke point. It’s not a choke point for the U.S., but it is a choke point for many, many other countries," Bessent said.

He further added, “That will be bypassed in 2 years. In 2 years, the Strait of Hormuz will be like a worthless piece of water."

According to Bessent, oil would be moved through land-based pipelines instead. He said alternative pipeline routes would cut reliance on the key energy corridor in the Persian Gulf.

Tanker hit by three projectiles

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday that three “unknown projectiles” struck a tanker during its outbound transit of the strait.

“A tanker has reported being struck by 3 unknown projectiles whilst completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz," UKMTO said on X.

The attack took place 17 nautical miles (31 km) east of Khasab, Oman. There were no casualties or environmental impact, the British agency said.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of vessels passing through the strategically important waterway amid ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran.

Oil price raises

Renewed fighting between the US and Iran pushed oil prices up nearly 2% on Tuesday amid concerns over prolonged disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude’s front-month contract advanced 1.7% to $92.05 a barrel in European trading, while West Texas Intermediate gained 2.3% to $87.77 a barrel.

The rise came as markets weighed the potential impact of ongoing hostilities on energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

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