US Treasury Secretary Bessent blames Commerce Dept for failure to blacklist Megaspeed in Nvidia scandal

US Treasury Secy Scott Bessent blames Commerce Dept for not blacklisting Singapore-based Megaspeed at centre of Nvidia scandal that ended Jensen Huang's tenure. Commerce has the pen, he says.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly pointed the finger at Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's department over its failure to blacklist Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company at the centre of a widening Nvidia scandal that has already ended Jensen Huang's tenure as the chipmaker's chief executive.

Bessent said on Friday that the Treasury Department, Pentagon, US Trade Representative's office and State Department had supported putting Megaspeed on Washington's trade blacklist "for months". But despite that backing, the decision was never made.

"But Commerce has the pen. You will have to ask them about their internal processes," Bessent told CNBC.

Commerce department under scrutiny

The blunt remark amounts to a rare public rebuke from one Cabinet department to another. It also puts Lutnick's Commerce Department under scrutiny at an awkward moment, with questions already mounting inside the Trump administration over how effectively US export controls are being enforced.

Megaspeed has emerged as a key name in the controversy surrounding Nvidia and its prized artificial intelligence chips. The Singapore company is suspected of helping Chinese firms bypass US export restrictions by purchasing Nvidia chips for data centres in Southeast Asia and allegedly routing them towards China.

Reports have said the company traded more than USD 4 billion worth of Nvidia chips over a two-year period.

Bessent said President Donald Trump had been clear that China should not receive any Nvidia chips above H100s.

"Any leakage is very frustrating because it hurts our great companies, and in the AI race gives the Chinese an advantage," Bessent said.

The affairs are not the whole story

The scandal has attracted enormous attention because of the personal allegations surrounding Huang, but Bessent argued that the most important question lies elsewhere.

Alice Huang, Megaspeed's former director, was identified as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. She has also been reported to have had a relationship with Jensen Huang. The two are not related.

Jensen Huang admitted an extramarital affair in a November 8 letter to Nvidia employees but did not identify the woman involved. He resigned on Thursday after more than three decades at Nvidia.

For Bessent, however, the affair risks distracting from a bigger national security question.

"The story thus far has been on Jensen Huang's personal foibles. The real story here should be: Did Nvidia know their client, and was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage," he said.

He questioned whether the chipmaker had been selling to "what were obviously pass-through shell companies".

Who knew what and when?

The Treasury chief said the wider system had suffered from "a lot of leakage" and that the administration was "constantly working to close that down".

According to Bessent, multiple agencies had already backed blacklisting Megaspeed for months. The unresolved question is why that recommendation did not translate into action.

"But Commerce has the pen," Bessent said.

Lutnick still has Trump's backing

The pressure on Lutnick has not yet translated into a White House move. The White House issued a statement on Thursday saying Trump "maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position as the most transformative Commerce Secretary in modern history."

Trump and Lutnick are longtime allies, but some advisers have reportedly begun questioning whether Lutnick should remain at Commerce