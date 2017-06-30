U.S. travel ban excludes grandparents, fiancés from six Muslim countries

Headlines

OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva will protect his devotee Pankaj Tripathi, fans say 'this will be historic'

Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore firm brought these lesser known luxury brands to India

Meet Malavika Hegde, woman who saved CCD from collapse amid Rs 7,000 crore debt after husband's tragic death

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This CEO is paying Rs 5780 crore stock options to employees, had bought house for Rs 8 crore, retention bonus was...

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor join forces for riveting cop drama? Here’s what we know

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

7 health benefits of papaya (papita)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

DNA : Report on increasing temperature and heatwaves

Nora Fatehi dances with ‘Calm Down’ singer, Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from fan to reach set & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 15

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Homeentertainment

entertainment

U.S. travel ban excludes grandparents, fiancés from six Muslim countries

Grandparents, grandchildren and fiancÃ©s of people in the United States will be barred from getting U. S. visas under President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban against citizens of six Muslim-majority countries taking effect on Thursday, U. S. officials said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2017, 12:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Grandparents, grandchildren and fiancés of people in the United States will be barred from getting U.S. visas under President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban against citizens of six Muslim-majority countries taking effect on Thursday, U.S. officials said.

The administration also narrowly interpreted which refugees will be allowed into the country, saying that links with refugee resettlement agencies would not be enough to win them admittance, likely sharply limiting the number of refugees allowed entry in coming months.

The Trump administration's temporary travel ban will go into effect at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT Friday), but in a scaled-back form that still allows in some travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, following a Supreme Court order on Monday.

The Supreme Court exempted travellers and refugees with a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the United States from the ban, which Trump signed in March and which opponents have said is discriminatory.

Refugee resettlement agencies had expected that their formal links with refugees expecting to come to the United States would qualify as "bona fide." But U.S. officials said on Thursday that for now, that sort of relationship was not enough to qualify refugees for entry.

The administration's decision likely means that few refugees beyond a 50,000-cap set by Trump will be allowed into the country this year. A U.S. official said that as of Wednesday evening, 49,009 refugees had been allowed into the country this fiscal year. The State Department said refugees scheduled to arrive through July 6 could still enter.

The U.S. government expects "things to run smoothly" and "business as usual" at U.S. ports of entry, a senior U.S. official told reporters.

Trump first announced a temporary travel ban on Jan. 27, calling it a counterterrorism measure to allow time to develop better security vetting. The order caused chaos at airports as officials scrambled to enforce it and was blocked by federal courts, with opponents arguing the measure discriminated against Muslims and that there was no security rationale for it.

A revised version of the ban, issued on March 6, was also halted by courts.

In its decision on Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the ban, which bars people from the designated six countries for 90 days and refugees for 120 days, to go partially into effect until the top court can take up the case during its next term starting in October.

The State Department guidance on the ban, distributed to all U.S. diplomatic posts on Wednesday evening and obtained by Reuters, fleshed out the Supreme Court's ruling about people who have a "bona fide" relationship with an individual or entity in the United States.

It defined a close familial relationship as being a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling, including step-siblings and other step-family relations.

"Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancés, and any other 'extended' family members," are not considered close family, according to the cable.

Asked how barring grandparents or grandchildren makes the United States safer, a senior U.S. official did not directly answer, instead pointing to Trump's guidance to pause "certain travel while we review our security posture."

The guidelines also said that workers with an offer of employment from a company in the United States or a lecturer addressing U.S. audiences would be exempt from the ban, but someone who simply made a hotel reservation would not be considered as having a bona fide relationship.

Immigration lawyers expressed surprise and dismay that fiancés, grandparents and grandchildren would not qualify as close family.

Refugee groups also rejected as too narrow the administration's interpretation of the Supreme Court order.

"We're surprised by this interpretation, we thought it would be more favorable, it's not and we're going to question it," said Chris George, executive director of IRIS - Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, a refugee resettlement agency.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai: 6,000-kg, 90-foot-long iron bridge stolen, 4 held

Shocking! Mysterious object thrown by someone hits Harry Styles' eye during his live concert, fans say 'it's assault'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, hired for record-breaking package by US firm, not from IIT, IIM; his salary is…

West Bengal panchayat elections: State EC orders re-polling in booths where voting declared void

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE